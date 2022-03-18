Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G Are Now Official – Specifications and Price

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally announced its Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G globally at the company’s Galaxy A event. The Galaxy A53 5G has been launched as a successor to Galaxy A52 5G which was launched in March 2021 whereas the Galaxy A33 5G comes as the successor to the Galaxy A32 5G that debuted in January last year. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of both the newly launched A-series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is an octa-core chipset that has not been specified coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G carries up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB.

For the camera part, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. The front of the device features a 32Mp selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has been launched with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC as well paired up with up to 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with up to 256GB of internal storage that supports an expansion of up to 1TB through a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are considered, the device features a quad camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. The front of the handset features a 13MP selfie camera. Just like the Galaxy A53 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G Price

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been launched with a starting price of EUR 449 which is roughly around Rs 37,800 whereas Galaxy A33 5G has a starting price of EUR 369 which is about Rs 31,000. Both phones come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations.