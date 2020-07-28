Realme C15 With 6000mAh Battery and Quad Camera Setup Launched

Realme C15 has been launched in the Indonesian market. Realme has introduced the smartphone in the entry-level segment with new camera design. Also, the smartphone is an enhanced version of the Realme C11, which was recently launched in the Indian market. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and packs massive 6000mAh battery which is the highlighting feature of the device. Realme C15 will be available on sale starting from July 29, 2020, and it will be available on e-commerce websites and Realme Indonesia official website.

Realme C15: Features and Specifications

The Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the veil, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB using dedicated microSD card slot.

The handset offers a quad camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor camera. Towards the front, the device features an 8MP selfie camera. Camera features of the smartphone include Chroma Boost, AI Beauty Camera and Super Nightscape mode.

The Realme C15 is backed by massive 6000mAh battery which is the highlight feature of the device. The battery also comes with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options of the device include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack and more. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 10 and Realme UI on top.

Realme C15: Pricing and Availability

The newly smartphone will be available in three different variants. The 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300) whereas the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300). Finally, the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,900). The phone will be available in two different colour variants which are the Marine Blue and Seagull Silver. As of availability, the flash sale of Realme C15 will begin from July 29, 2020, and it will be available on the official website of Realme Indonesia and e-commerce websites.