Boat Airdopes 500 ANC TWS Earbuds Launched in India – Check Features and Price

The Indian consumer electronics brand Boat has added yet another TWS wireless earbuds to its Portfolio as it has launched its Boat Airdopes 500 ANC in India. The device has already been listed on the Amazon India e-commerce platform for a couple of weeks before its launch. The new Boat Airdopes 500 ANC comes with many exciting features such as active noise cancellation, 8mm drivers, low-latency audio, and much more. The company has officially announced the price, sale date and availability of the audio product and mentioned below are all the details regarding the new Airdopes 500 ANC.

Boat Airdopes 500 ANC Features

The newly launched Boat Airdopes 500 ANC has been equipped with an 8mm driver setup with Boat’s signature audio experience. The earbuds are in-ear style earbuds without a stem design. The hearable offers Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and they also come with support for hybrid active noise cancellation up to 35dB. The hybrid active noise cancellation is capable of cancelling out a much broader range of frequencies.

The latest audio product from Boat features a dedicated low latency mode and ambient mode. These enable users to have a transparency mode allowing them to listen to the outside environment while listening to play music. There is also a quad-speaker setup on the TWS earbuds with ENx technology for better calling quality.

Talking about the battery backup on the audio wearable, the brand claims that Airdopes 500 ANC can offer up to 4.5 hours of playback with ANC turned on and 5.5 hours with ANC turned off. The TWS can last up to 28 hours on a full charge and a quick charge of 5 minutes can allow for up to 1 hour of music playback. The device is charged through a Type-C port. Other features on the device include n-ear detection, Instant Wake n Pair (IWP) feature to seamlessly connect your device to the TWS, and support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Boat Airdopes 500 ANC Price and Availability

Boat Airdopes 500 ANC has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 3,999 and will be available for purchase via the Amazon India e-commerce platform. The TWS earbuds will go on sale starting from April 14 and will be sold in Black, Blue, White, and Grey colour options.