Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Launched in India At Rs 3,499

The Indian consumer electronics brand Noise has introduced its new Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch in India which comes with a price tag under Rs 5,000. ColorFit Ultra Buzz is the third smartwatch in the lineup after ColorFit Ultra and Ultra 2. The newly launched smartphone was listed on Amazon a few weeks ago and now the company has now introduced the price and availability of the latest smartwatch under the ultra series. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the ColorFit Ultra Buzz.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Specs

The new Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz has been launched with a large 1.75-inch display. The major highlight of the smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling feature. The device allows users to receive, reject, and silence the call right from the watch once it is connected to the smartphone.

The ColorFit Ultra Buzz comes with a number of health and fitness-related features such as a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker to measure blood-oxygen level, and sleep monitoring. The device also comes with support for stress monitoring and female health tracking. For fitness and exercise, the ColorFit Ultra Buzz comes with more than 100 sports modes that include running, cycling, indoor sports, outdoor sports, and hiking.

The latest smartwatch from the brand comes with a quick reply feature that enables users to reply to the SMS directly from the wearable. Users get options to choose from five quick replies which can also be customized using the companion app. Other notable features include ideal alerts, drink water reminders, and stock market updates.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Price and Availability

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz has been launched with a price tag of Rs 3,499 and will go on sale via Amazon starting from April 28 at 12 noon. The handset will be available for purchase in Charcoal Black, Champagne Grey, and Olive Green colour options.