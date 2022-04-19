Realme Narzo 50A Prime Listed on Amazon India – Expected Specs and Price

The Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched its Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone last month in Indonesia. The budget smartphone from the brand has been much talked about and is an enhanced version of the Realme Narzo 50A which has already been launched in India. The company has previously confirmed that the handset will be launched in India and Realme Narzo 50A Prime has now been spotted on Amazon India. Let’s find out more.

The teaser page that is now live on Amazon India doesn’t provide any particular specification details regarding the smartphone, however, the poster reads ‘Massive Power. Might Performance.’ The teaser image also states – ‘Get ready for an immersive viewing experiencing’ hinting toward a large display with high resolution. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to be launched in India on April 30.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specs and Expected Price

The brand launched its Realme Narzo 50A Prime with a display featuring a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408×1,080pixels) display with 600nits of peak brightness and 16.7 million colours. The display of the device has a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also a punch-hole cutout in the centre to house the selfie camera. The smartphone has a dual-tone finish on its back.

The top part features the camera module and has a glossy look whereas the rest of the back panel has a textured look.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging over USB-C.

For the camera part, the front of the device features an 8MP selfie camera. Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens along with a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The handset includes other features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in Indonesia with two storage options. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at IDR 1,999,000 which is around Rs 10,600. On the other hand, the 4GB + 128GB model arrives at a price tag of IDR 2,199,000 which is approximately Rs 11,700. The device is available in Flash Black and Flash Blue colour options.