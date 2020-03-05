Realme Band With Colour Display, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs 1,499

Highlights The Realme Band starts for Rs 1,499 and available in three colour options of Yellow, Black and Olive Green

Key features include HR monitor, IP68 dust and water resistance and a direct USB plug to charge

It is amongst the cheapest Fitness band with a heart rate sensor

Realme, the fast-growing phone maker held an online-only event to release its Realme Fitness Band in India. The company’s first fitness band comes with a slew of features for health and fitness enthusiasts including colour display, heart rate monitor and nine sport modes. The Realme Band, as the name itself suggests, takes on the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 which is available at a price of Rs 2,299. Xiaomi has been leading the fitness band category for a while in the Indian market and the arrival of the Realme Fitness Band will increase the competition.

Realme Band Price & Availability

Realme Band starts at an affordable price of Rs 1,499 in India. It comes in three colour options including Yellow, Black and Olive green. Realme conducted the first sale of the band today and the full-on market release on March 9. It will be available on Realme.com, Amazon India store as well as physical stores.

Realme Band Features & Specs

The Realme Band features a 0.96-inch LCD colour non-touch screen panel on the front with an 80×160 pixel resolution. There is a single point capacitive touchpoint right above the display. The display supports five levels of brightness and wakes up when a user lifts his wrist thanks to an in-built gravity sensor.

The Realme Band comes with nine sports modes that include cricket, yoga, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling, spinning and fitness. The band also sports five dial faces that can be applied after connecting the band to an Android phone via Realme Link app. Realme has promised more dial faces via future OTA updates.

The fitness band also comes with a real-time heart rate monitor, 24/7 sleep tracker, idle alert and reminder to drink water. The band will also display call and SMS notifications and information from apps like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok. The Realme Band is also IP68 water and dust resistant.

In terms of battery, Realme Band packs a 90mAh cell, which takes less than two hours to charge and is advertised to last six to nine days. One of the interesting highlights of the Realme Band is that it comes with USB direct charging. You can pull off one of the bands to reveal USB-A plug and simply plug the device into a power bank or USB adapter and it will start charging.

Apart from the Fitness Band, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled its Realme 6 series at the event. The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro will start from Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999 in India. The device will be available starting from March 13 on both Flipkart and realme.com.