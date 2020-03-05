Vivo S1 Pro Receives Rs 2,000 Price Cut, Now Available at Rs 18,990

Highlights Vivo S1 Pro is available at Rs 18,990 down from the initial price offering of Rs 20,990

Key features include 48MP AI Quad camera, 32MP selfie camera & 4500mAh battery

The Vivo S1 Pro was launched as a successor to the Vivo S1

The Chinese phone maker Vivo has slashed the price of its mid-range Vivo S1 Pro device by Rs 2,000. The device initially launched at a price of Rs 20,990 is now available at Rs 18,990. The Vivo S1 Pro is the successor to last year’s Vivo S1 that was first launched in July 2019. The Vivo S1 Pro price on the official Vivo website has been brought down from Rs 20,990 to Rs 18,990. The price has also been updated on the Amazon India website, though Flipkart has listed the phone for Rs 19,990. The S1 Pro has also been discounted at the physical stores. The price cut on Vivo S1 Pro was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Vivo S1 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ (1080×2340) screen resolution. The S1 Pro comes with a teardrop notch in the middle of the screen to house the selfie camera and sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The key highlight of the Vivo S1 Pro is its diamond-shaped quad-camera module on the rear. The Quad AI camera consists of a 48MP primary sensor paired with 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP front-facing camera with AI Face Beauty and AI Portrait Lighting features.

The Vivo S1 Pro packs a 4500mAh battery along with 18W Dual Engine fast charging support. Connectivity options include, Dual 4G, VoLTE, 3G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type C. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS topped with Vivo’s own FunTouch OS. The Vivo S1 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and is available in three colour options of Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dream White.