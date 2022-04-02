Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Smartwatch Launched in India with 7-Day Battery Life, Bluetooth Calling and More

One of the fastest-growing smartwatches brands in India Fire-Boltt which is majorly known for its affordable options in the country has just launched its new Fire-Boltt Ring 2 smartwatch. The newly launched wearable comes in as a successor to successor to the Fire-Boltt Ring smartwatch launched back in June and is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio. Just like the majority of the devices from the company, Fire-Boltt Ring 2 is also an affordable option priced under Rs 5,000. Let’s find out more.

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Specs

The latest Fire-Boltt Ring 2 smartwatch comes with a comparatively large display featuring a 1.69-inch display screen with 240 x 280-pixel resolution. Users can also choose from a ton of watch faces with its cloud-based watch faces. The watch not only has touch screen controls but also allows you to navigate through the UI and access the menus via a side-mounted button. The highlight feature of the smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling feature which allows users to receive and make calls right from the watch.

In addition to this, the wearable also comes with a quick dial pad, call history, and save contact features. As far as health features of the device are considered, the smart wearable comes with a SpO2 monitor, a 24/7 heart rate tracker, a sleep monitor, and meditative breathing. Moreover, on the fitness part, the device comes with 30 preloaded sports modes. The company claims that the watch is capable of lasting up to a week with a single charge and also has an IP67 rating. The device also comes with a voice assistant feature along with smart notifications and much more.

Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Price

The latest Fire-Boltt Ring 2 has been priced in India at Rs 4,499. The device is scheduled to go on sale starting from April 6 on Flipkart and will be available in Black, Cream, Blue, and White colour options. The newly launched smartwatch will compete with the likes of Amazfit Bip U Pro, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, and watches from Noise and Boat in the Indian market.