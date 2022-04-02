OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Approved at Several Certification Sites, India Launch Impending

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has been reportedly working on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone which is one of the upcoming handsets in the company’s Nord series. Before its launch, the handset has now received certification from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) suggesting an impending launch of the device. The company had launched its OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone in February. Let’s find out more.

The known tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared images via his Twitter handle of the alleged TDRA and BIS listings of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The listing suggests that the smartphone comes with the model number CPH2409 and has been certified at TDRA whereas the alleged BIS listing has a similar CPH2401 model number. The smartphone has also been recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specs

The specification details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite surfaced recently over the web, according to which, the handset will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The speculations suggest that the handset could feature an LCD display which would make it the first device in the Nord series to feature an LCD display in India, however, it is yet not confirmed.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support. The device is expected to arrive with two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage. The handset might be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might come under the Rs 20,000 price segment.