Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Specifications and Price Details Surface Before Launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is planning to introduce a new device as a part of the Reno 7 series in European markets. On the other hand, the brand is also gearing up for the launch of the Oppo F21 Pro series in India. While it is known that the Oppo F21 Pro 4G variant will be a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 7 4G launched in Indonesia, apparently the upcoming Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be a rebranded version of the Reno 7 Lite 5G.

Now according to a report from MySmartPrice, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has provided intel on the price, specifications and colour options of the Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G arriving in Europe. The specifications shared by the tipster are quite similar to Oppo F21 Pro 5G smartphone that is going to be launched in India on April 12. Mentioned below are the price and specification details of the Reno 7 Lite 5G smartphone being introduced in Europe.

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Specs

The upcoming Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080pixels along with 409ppi pixel density and can go bright up to 600nits. The device will operate on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset which will be coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera part, Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary sensor along with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone will run on Android 11 based on ColorOS 12 out of the box. The device will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit and will support 33W fast charging. The phone will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port.

Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Price

It is most likely that Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G will be launched in Europe with a single storage variant – 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage priced around EUR 350 which is roughly about Rs 29,300. The smartphone will be available in Blue and Black colour options.