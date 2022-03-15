OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Scheduled for ColorOS 12.1 Update by Month-End

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus had launched its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China back in January, the smartphone became the first-ever Pro series device from the company to debut in China first and was also the first handset to arrive with ColorOS12.1. Now, two months after the launch of the device, a senior executive of the brand has informed that the devices from the previous iteration of the flagship series from OnePlus will now receive the update to the latest ColorOS 12.1. Let’s find out more.

The president of the OnePlus product lineup, Liu Fengshuo revealed via the microblogging site Weibo that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launched last year will be receiving the ColorOS 12.1 update pretty soon. According to his statement, both of these devices will be receiving Oppo’s latest mobile operating system based on Android 12 by the end of this month. It is clear from his post that the update is still a work-in-progress and if there are any issues with the software builds, then the rollout could get delayed. Even though we hope it doesn’t happen, Oppo has been having issues with the previous release of its software updates.

OnePlus 9 Specs

OnePlus 9 launched last year in the month of March comes with 6.55 inches Fluid AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core and packs 8GB and 12GB RAM while the internal storage is 128GB and 512GB. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP wide camera along with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 9 is fuelled with a Non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specs

OnePlus 9 Pro comes with 6.7 inches LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED capacitive touchscreen. The resolution of the screen is 1440 x 3216 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB RAM while the internal storage is 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone features a quad camera setup – 48MP (wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 50MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (depth). On the front, there is a 16MP lens as well.