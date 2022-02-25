OnePlus Releases OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update for OnePlus 8 Series users

OnePlus had recently released its latest operating software Oxygen OS 12 Open Beta update for the OnePlus 9R users outside of China. Now, the company has made the latest Open Beta update for the Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 for the users of the OnePlus 8 series. The devices that have received the update include are the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T. Here are the updates introduced by the brand and how to get them on your device.

How to Get the Update

Getting the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta update on your OnePlus device is quite easy and does not require any registration. All users need to do is go to the settings on their phone and click on the system tab after which they have to select systems update. Further, by clicking on the top-right icon, all you need to do is a select local upgrade.

The brand has, however, warned that some third-party apps may not function properly and the clock might be missing the dial display when the AOD feature is on. This is quite normal as it is an open beta update meaning it’s still under testing.

New Updates Introduced

The new update comes with optimized desktop icons with improved textures. Users also get the dark mode which now supports three adjustable levels, resulting in a more personalized and comfortable user experience. The new update on the software also brings the brand’s Work-Life Balance feature which allows you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings.

WLB 2.0 has also been introduced which gives the option to easily switch between life and work mode based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization. Users also get new handy controls for their gallery app on the devices. Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing.

More details on the new open beta update for Oxygen12 OS have been made available on the company’s website and the OnePlus 8 series users can also get the update itself from the site.