OnePlus to Rollout ColorOS for OnePlus 8 Series

OnePlus had recently announced that it was merging its resources with Oppo. Later, it was also announced that the OxygenOS of OnePlus would be merged with Oppo’s ColorOS. It is worth noting that both the companies have already been sharing resources internally for years now; thus it wouldn’t be too new for them. However, it will be very strange for the market to initially perceive that OnePlus has merged with Oppo.

Now, as reported by Gizmochina, OnePlus is working on rolling out the ColorOS stable update for the OnePlus 8 series devices. Note that this update will be rolled out for the users living in China.

OnePlus 8 Series in China Will Get ColorOS Stable Update

OnePlus has plans of rolling out the ColorOS stable update for the OnePlus 8 series devices in China in 2022. For the unaware, OnePlus had already started the Early Access program for ColorOS 11 for the OnePlus 8 series. Now, in an official announcement in the OnePlus Community (China), the company has said that it will be rolling out the stable ColorOS updates for the OnePlus 8 series.

What’s interesting here is that OnePlus started the Early Access program for ColorOS 11, which is already out for the Oppo devices. Since Oppo is currently working on the ColorOS 12 based on Android 12, we expect OnePlus to roll out ColorOS 12 for the OnePlus 8 series devices instead of the older generation OS.

Another thing that’s worth the wait is just how will OnePlus smartphones will perform under the ColorOS. This might change the way people look at OnePlus devices forever. Now whether this is a good move or a bad move, only the updates and time will tell. One thing that OnePlus as a brand has achieved is excelling with its products. Hopefully, this move from the Chinese smartphone maker is also in the right direction.