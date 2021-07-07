Oppo Might Just Enter The Gaming Smartphone Segment

Oppo has been working on launching the Reno6 series of devices in India, which will consist of both the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro variants, with a launch date set for July 16.

However, amidst all the attention towards the Reno series of devices, which has always pushed the boundaries of design and features in one way or the other, it seems that we might have overshadowed some gaming plans from the company.

Today it was revealed that Oppo might be working on a new gaming smartphone. This is interesting considering that, to this date, Oppo has not launched a dedicated gaming device in either India or other markets. This could be the first gaming smartphone from a company that has been popular in India.

A patent that was filed on the EUIPO or European Union Intellectual Property Office revealed certain key details in regards to the gaming phone. It also reveals the design of the device.

What Do We Know About The Oppo Gaming Phone?

As mentioned above, Oppo might be close to launching its first gaming smartphone, with the key design and details having been revealed via the leaked EUIPO listing. Details regarding the moniker or model number are still a mystery, so we might have to wait for the same for a couple of days.

The patent images that were first spotted by 91Mobiles have revealed some key details of the phone. The upcoming gaming phone seems to feature a design quite like the gaming smartphones on offer from Asus and Lenovo, such as the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro.

Towards the front, the display seems to be missing a hole-punch cutout or a notch, in contrast, it seems to be making use of a thicker than usual top bezel in order to include the front camera and other such sensors. Towards the back, the device makes use of a quad-camera setup. The camera module design itself is a bit similar to what the Reno6 Pro has to offer, but, details regarding the camera sensors are unknown as of now.

In terms of the rear panel, it makes use of a unique design pattern that fits with the gaming phone aesthetic, with a power button towards the right edge and volume keys on the left. Specifications in relation to the processor, RAM, battery remain unknown, with no hints or promos regarding a gaming phone lineup from the company.