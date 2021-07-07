When it comes to the 5G technology, the cost of the deployment happens to be one of the prime factors for the telecom companies. Equipment manufacturers like Nokia, Ericsson seem to be doing well in this race. However, another premium name that has joined this league is Samsung. The company happens to be testing a lot of 5G use-cases since the beginning and is now involved in the testing of equipment like Massive MIMO among others. In the latest step, Samsung has partnered up with TPG Telecom to test its 5G Virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN) with its mmWave solution in Australia’s first experiment of this kind. While the 26GHz vRAN will be based on Samsung’s own stack, the other mmWave Solution will be a Micro Compact installation.

Samsung and TPG Telecom Holding Tests in Glebe Innovation Labs

In the innovation Lab in Glebe, of New South Wales, Samsung will deploy its vRAN solution in integration with the mmWave Solution. Which is a compact micro solution for wider coverage. In the Glebe area, this setup will provide extended coverage. The unique thing about this new installation is that the Samsung Compact Micro combines radio, baseband, and antenna all in a single unit which makes it easier for the telecom companies to install it on the side of the buildings. The setup can also be installed on utility poles. Such technology will be a gamechanger in the 5G rollouts which are supposed to happen swiftly around the globe in the next coming years.

Samsung Also Counting on Massive MIMO Technology

As for the vRAN technology of Samsung, it runs on the stack developed by Samsung itself and on the off-the-shelf servers. Samsung has been bullish on deploying this technology across the globe for Tier 1 telecom companies and a high-quality network. Besides this new development, Samsung’s 3.5GHz Massive MIMO has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. As for TPG Telecom, the company has declared that it will invest $108 million to triple its holding in the spectrum department which will also use the 26GHz band.