Ericsson, SmarTone Launch Mobile App to Boost 4G/5G Connectivity for End-Users

To help the end-consumers, Ericsson partnered with SmarTone and launched a new mobile app using which end-consumers, as well as businesses, will be able to boost 4G/5G connectivity of their device. The boost button will be installed in the smartphone as a mobile app to ensure optimal mobile experiences for the users.

The app is called ‘Ericsson Dynamic End-User Boost’, and it will be offered to the end-consumers, including enterprises and consumer markets, through the help of communication service providers (CSPs). The great thing about the app is that it can be used by customers in both 4G as well as 5G smartphones.

SmarTone Becomes First Telecom Operator to Offer the Ericsson Dynamic End-User Boost App

SmarTone, a major telecom service provider in Hong Kong, has become the first CSP to offer the Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost app solution to its customers.

According to research done by Ericsson, consumers are willing to pay 40% of consumers, and 50% of businesses are willing to pay for better control of their user experience for critical mobile sessions.

This solution will be available for white labelling for the telecom operators so that they can sell it under their own brand.

Martin Zander, Head of One Network Solutions, Ericsson said this solution instantly maximises the user experience in a dynamic way that has not been possible before.

Things such as video conferencing, downloading or uploading a file on the go, all will be done without any hassle, Zander added.

Zander further said that this is an example of how Ericsson innovates to help the CSPs in monetising their 4G and 5G investments for the benefit of customers, business users and enterprises.

The Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost is powered by Ericsson One Network, which is a cloud-based intelligent platform based on flexible network application programming interfaces (APIs), which makes it easier for the developers to innovate new applications on 5G.