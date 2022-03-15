Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro Officially Announced to Arrive in India

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India has finally been officially teased after what has been weeks of waiting. The devices were originally launched in China in January and were revealed globally at the MWC event 2022. The flagship series of smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer comes with features and specs such as Qualcomm chipsets, triple rear cameras, 120Hz refresh rate and more.

Realme on Tuesday took over its Twitter account to announce the launch of Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro in India. However, the company didn’t provide any specific launch date. Recent reports, however, have hinted towards a launch in India in the month of March itself. Moreover, Realme is expected to ship over 10 million Realme GT-series phones worldwide in 2022. The smartphones

Specifications for Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 comes with a display featuring a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset features a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood combined with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The all-new Realme GT 2 also features the brand’s latest industrial heat dissipation technology and stainless-steel vapour cooling which is claimed to offer cooling of up to 3? for maximum performance. The smartphone operates on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The camera module of the device features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera featuring a Sony IMX776 sensor.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440×3,216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has been claimed by the company that the display of the device can offer a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and supports a maximum brightness of 1,400nits. The all-new Realme GT 2 Pro features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device also operates on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

Realme GT 2 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery backup and supports 65W fast charge technology. The handset also features Realme’s GT modem which is capable of providing AI frame stabilisation 2.0 for improved gameplay and lower GPU power consumption. The device also features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The primary camera of the device is equipped with optical image stabilisation as well as electronic image stabilisation.