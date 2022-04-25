Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W India Launch Officially Teased – Check Specs and More

The popular smartphone maker Vivo is planning to introduce Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W smartphones in India. The company will be expanding its T-Series lineup as it has officially teased the upcoming devices via Twitter. The brand had recently introduced its Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India. The upcoming handsets are expected to arrive with Qualcomm chipsets and will run on Android 12 OS. The details regarding the handsets are yet to be revealed by the company but recent reports have given us an idea about the specifications and other details of the devices. Let’s check it out.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W Specs and Other Details

Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The smartphone is likely to feature a 64MP super night camera suggesting that the phone will have a high-quality low light photography feature available. It has been previously revealed that Vivo T1 Pro will feature a 66W fast charging and will arrive with an 8 layer liquid cooling system. The device will feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Vivo T1 44W will be placed below the Vivo T1 5G handset in the lineup. The upcoming smartphone will be a budget offering and will be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and will come with an AMOLED display but with different specs than Vivo T1 Pro. Similar to Vivo T1, the T1 44W might also feature 18W fast charging support as well as could be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

In addition to this, both the upcoming smartphones – Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W will operate on Funtouch OS based on Android 12. The report suggests that the smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms. As mentioned above, Vivo T1 44W could be priced around Rs 15,000 whereas the Vivo T1 Pro 5G could have a price tag somewhere in the range of Rs 25,000.