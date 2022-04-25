Broadband Plans That Are Lesser-Known But Offer Great Value

While the broadband market is majorly dominated by some of the prominent players such as Jio and Airtel, there are a number of other internet service providers (ISPs) that offer amazing value packs. Most of these ISPs provide their services in select cities of India but offer good connectivity speed and efficient services. Mentioned below are select broadband plans from lesser-known ISPs that offer great value for the users.

ACT Broadband – 300 Mbps Plan

ACT has been one of the fastest-growing service providers in the country as it offers multiple connectivity speeds of up to 1 Gbps. The service provider offers an ACT Storm pack which provides 300 Mbps internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 1,185. This plan from the company is truly unlimited and no FUP limit is set. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with this pack. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.

Connect Broadband – 100 Mbps Plan

Connect Broadband is a popular company which provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Users can go for a 100 Mbps plan offered by the company which comes at a price tag of Rs 1,301 per month. The plan offers truly unlimited data as well as Local + STD calls. What makes the plan unique is that It comes with access to 8 OTT platforms including the likes of Eros Now, Zee5 Premium and more. Furthermore, the plan also offers free ISD calling of up to 1500 minutes.

Hathway – 200 Mbps Plan

When it comes to the broadband plans, Hathway provides multiple plans for its user base, however, it is a suitable option for those looking to invest in the long term as its plans start with quarterly subscriptions. One of the better plans provided by the telco is its 200 Mbps pack. The company offers a GPON Superpremium broadband plan that offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 2,997 for a period of three months. The company also offers the plan for six months and 12 months at a price tag of Rs 5,994 and Rs 11,988 respectively. The plans from Hathway are truly unlimited and no FUP limit is levied. It is to be noted that the plan is based on the city of Mumbai and it may vary across different cities in India.