Vodafone Idea Has Five Prepaid Plans With Major OTT Benefit Bundled

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering users five prepaid plans which bundle the major over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. The plans have been on offer for quite some time now and are good for users looking for a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan. Note that none of the prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea (Vi) come with a Premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers five prepaid plans with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, and they come for Rs 499, Rs 901, Rs 601, Rs 1066, and Rs 3099.

The Rs 499 and Rs 601 plan carry a validity of 28 days only. The difference between both the plans is that the former offers 2GB of daily data while the latter offers 3GB of daily data. Note that the Rs 601 plan also offers a bonus 16GB of data to the users.

The Rs 901 and Rs 1066 plans are offered with medium-term validity. The Rs 901 plan comes with 70 days of validity, while the Rs 1066 plan comes with 84 days of validity. Users get 48GB of bonus data with the Rs 901 plan.

The Rs 901 plan offers 3GB of daily data to the users, while the Rs 1066 plan offers 2GB of daily data. Lastly, the Rs 3099 plan offers 2GB of daily data and carries a validity of 365 days.

All of these plans offer unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Vi Hero Unlimited benefits along with Vi Movies & TV access. Reliance Jio is the only telecom operator in the country which is offering users prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium plans. All of the plans mentioned above will only give users access to the Mobile subscription of the platform, which costs Rs 499 per year on a standalone basis. Airtel also has some prepaid plans which offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions; do check them out.