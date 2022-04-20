Redmi 10A, Redmi 10 Power Launched in India, Check Details

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi 10A in India. It is another low-budget smartphone from the company which promises a powerful user experience. The device has a large display, a charging brick inside the box, a fingerprint sensor at the back, a huge battery, and a decent processor for the price it is selling at. Along with the Redmi 10A, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi 10 Power in India.

Redmi 10A Specifications for India

The Redmi 10A has launched with a 6.53-inch IPS display with standard refresh rate support in India. This budget smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, which is decent for its price.

The device comes with a single camera at the rear, which houses a 13MP AI sensor along with an LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is on the camera bump of the smartphone, which is slightly odd, but it might just work.

There’s a 5000mAh battery inside the smartphone with support for 10W standard charging. The company will bundle the charging brick inside the box.

Redmi 10 Power Specifications for India

The Redmi 10 Power will be available in India with a 6.71-inch display, 6000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and 8GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM expansion along with a 50MP camera setup at the rear.

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power Price in India

The Redmi 10A has launched in two different variants in India and will go on the first sale on April 26, 2022, via Amazon and the official channels of Xiaomi. The smartphone’s base variant will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs 8,499, and the superior variant will come with 4GB+64GB for Rs 9,499. It will be available in three colour options – Blue, Silver, and Black.

The Redmi 10 Power will be available for 8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999 only. The first sale date of Redmi 10 Power hasn’t been revealed yet.