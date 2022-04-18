Xiaomi Pad 5 Confirmed to Launch in India on April 27

Xiaomi has just confirmed that it will be launching the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27, 2022. The Xiaomi Pad 5 teaser has been shared by the company, and it looks really cool and stylish so far. For the unaware, the tablet had already launched in China last year in August. On the same date, Xiaomi announced that it would be launching the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be a tablet from the company after a long-time in India. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications and Price in India (Expected)

Since the device has already been launched in China, it might come with the same specifications in India. Based on that, the Xiaomi Pad 5 might come with an 11-inch WQXGA display with 120Hz refresh rate support, 240Hz touch-sampling rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, TrueTone True colour display, and more.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Further, it might boot on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. There might be an 8720mAh battery inside with support for 33W fast charging.

In the optics department, the Xiaomi Pad 5 might come with a 13MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies/video calling. It is totally possible that the tablet might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC processor. There might be both a 5G and a Wi-Fi variant of the tablet available. The 5G model has an 8600mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi Pad 5 might start around Rs 25,000 in India for the base Wi-Fi variant. During the same event, a flagship smartphone – Xiaomi 12 Pro, will also launch in India. More details about the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be revealed on April 27.