Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced

Xiaomi India has just announced the launch date of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G for the Indian market. It is going to be the next premium flagship smartphone from Xiaomi that will compete with the flagships of OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Oppo. Globally, the smartphone has already been launched so we already know what to expect from it. Check the expected specifications of the smartphone in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Specifications in India (Expected)

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is expected to come with 6.73-inch LTPO WQHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sample rate, and a maximum brightness of 1500nits. The global variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC and features a triple-camera setup at the rear. The Indian variant might feature the same with a 50MP primary wide-angle camera, 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there may be a 32MP sensor at the front.

The device might come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There may be a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. The global variant of the device supports both 5G SA and NSA with these bands — n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78/n79. Further, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G might run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. It will be interesting to see the price Xiaomi decides to go with for the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed anything officially about the Indian variant of the device. But since the launch date is not too far away, we might get to know more details about the smartphone soon. OnePlus has also scheduled a launch event on April 28, 2022. OnePlus might be launching yet another affordable Nord series smartphone during the event. There might also be affordable TWS earphones coming from OnePlus in the upcoming event. More details should arrive soon in the coming days.