OnePlus Nord Buds to Launch in India on April 28

OnePlus recently announced that it will be launching the OnePlus 10R 5G in India on April 28, 2022. Along with the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus is also going to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the same event. OnePlus had also teased to launch a new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphone during the same event. Now the company has announced that the OnePlus Nord Buds will also launch on April 28, 2022, at 7 PM.

The company hasn’t revealed any specifications of the TWS earphones. Since it comes with the Nord branding, it might fall under the affordable category. Right now, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are selling for Rs 4,999 in India. The Nord buds could be priced lower than the OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus 10R 5G to Come With 150W Fast-Charging

The OnePlus 10R 5G is confirmed to feature 150W fast charging. OnePlus Ace which is going to launch in China on April 21, 2022, might be arriving in India as the rebranded OnePlus 10R 5G. Thus it will be a good idea for the OnePlus fans to keep a close eye on the specifications of the OnePlus Ace.

Further, the OnePlus 10R 5G is going to feature the custom MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. It is a new chip designed specifically for the OnePlus 10R 5G and is said to deliver a flagship experience to the users.

For the unaware, there will be two variants of the OnePlus 10R 5G in India. One will come with 150W fast-charging and the second will come with 80W fast-charging.

OnePlus is also going to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India. The design of the smartphone has already been revealed by the company. It is expected to be another affordable smartphone from OnePlus to feature a 5000mAh battery along with support for 33W fast-charging. More about all the above devices will arrive when the launch event takes place on April 28, 2022.