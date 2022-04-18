Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Confirmed, Check Date

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G’s India launch is now confirmed for India. It is worth noting that the smartphone had made its global debut earlier this month. The device launched in the global market boasts a Super AMOLED display with high-refresh-rate support. It has a quad-camera setup at the rear and is expected to be a mid-range device with pretty decent features. According to the Amazon support page for the device, its launch will take place on April 22, 2022, at 12 PM in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications that you might get to see with this device and its expected price.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Expected Specifications in India Based on Global Variant

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is likely to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with an octa-core SoC (unspecified) and might feature a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor could be a 108MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the device might sport a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. It might also support internal storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device could feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The device is all set to launch in India on April 22, 2022, at 12 PM.

It is expected to be a mid-range smartphone with two variants — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. These variants could be priced at around Rs 30,000, respectively. With bank offers, the price of the device might come down further and become a good option for users in India.

Last year, the Galaxy M52 5G came in two memory variants as well with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB for Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999. It will compete directly with the Realme, Xiaomi and OnePlus mid-range phones in India.