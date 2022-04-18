Realme GT Neo 3 Officially Confirmed to Launch on April 29 in India – Specs and Expected Price

Realme GT Neo 3 is soon arriving in India as it was informed during a recent Realme GT 2 Pro launch event. The smartphone was originally launched by the company in its domestic market. Now in a new development, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has shared the official launch date for Realme GT Neo 3 in India. The smartphone is all set to arrive in India on April 29. In addition to this, Madhav Sheth also confirmed that Realme GT Neo 3 150W charging variant will be coming to India which means that most likely the brand is going to launch both 80W and 10W charging variants in the country. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specs

Realme GT Neo 3 arrives with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400pixels. The device has a centrally aligned hole punch cutout housing the selfie camera and the display supports a 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and features 256GB of internal storage.

As far as the camera module is considered, Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The secondary cameras in the device include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP tele-macro camera. The front of the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT Neo 3 is backed by a 4500mAh battery with the company’s latest 150W fast charging support. However, the smartphone will also have a variant that will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. In addition to this, the handset comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Realme GT Neo 3 Expected Price

Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 which is somewhere about Rs 24,000. Hence, we can expect that the brand will be introducing the smartphone in India with a price tag somewhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The device was launched in Purple, Grey, and Silver colour options.