Oppo K10 and K10 Pro 5G Officially Announced to Launch on April 24 – Check Specs and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to introduce its latest Oppo K10 series in China and has now provided a date. The brand has announced that it will be launching Oppo K10 and Oppo K10 Pro 5G on April 24 in its domestic market. The launch event will begin at 2:30 PM local time and landing pages for both smartphones have already gone live on the company’s official China website. Let’s take a look at the specification details for Oppo K10 and Oppo K10 Pro 5G.

Oppo K10 Specifications

As far as Oppo K10 is considered, it is known that the device will be launched with a punch-hole screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Max chipset and is going to arrive with the diamond VC liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. Oppo K10 launching in China will be different from the version that was launched in India as it will be a 5G handset. The device will be available in Ice Blue and Dark Night colour options.

Oppo K10 Pro Specs

A recent TENAA certification listing suggests that the Oppo K10 Pro will arrive with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080×2400pixel resolution. The device will feature support for a 120Hz refresh rate and will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, The device will also have a punch-hole notch housing the selfie camera. There will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo K10 Pro is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Adreno 660 GPU. The processor of the device will be paired with up to 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Oppo K10 Pro will be backed by a 4,880mAh dual-cell battery that will come with 80W fast charging support.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Oppo K10 Pro is going to arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and another 2MP sensor. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie camera. Moreover, it is also possible that the 50MP primary sensor on the device could actually be a Sony IMX766 sensor. The smartphone could be launched in blue, black, and white colour options.