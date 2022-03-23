Oppo K10 Launched in India for Rs 14990 Only

Oppo has just unveiled the Oppo K10, another affordable 4G smartphone for the Indian market. It comes with a 50MP AI triple-camera setup at the rear. The device is powered by a powerful 4G chipset for budget devices and will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. It has a big battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the smartphone.

Oppo K10 Specifications in India

The Oppo K10 comes with a 6.59-inch punch-hole display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and will run on ColorOS 11.1, which can support over 11 Indian languages. The smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Oppo also allows up to additional 5GB of virtual RAM expansion. Internal memory can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

There’s a 50MP AI triple-camera setup at the rear with a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, users get a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

There’s a 5000mAh battery inside with support of 33W fast charging. It also supports features such as optimised night charging and night-time standby. There’s a 3.5mm audio jack, too, with a Type-C port for fast charging and data transfer.

Oppo K10 Price in India

The Oppo K10 has been launched in India in two variants. These two variants come with 6GB+128GB for Rs 14,990 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 16,990. Users can get this device at a flat discount of Rs 2,000 if they use SBI credit or debit cards. There’s a Rs 1,000 cashback on the use of Bank of Baroda and Standard Chartered credit cards.

It will be available in two colour variants — Blue Flame and Black Carbon. The device will be available starting March 29, 2022, at 12:30 PM via Flipkart and Oppo Online Store. Customers will also get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on the purchase of this smartphone.