Asteria Aerospace, Jio Subsidiary Launches SkyDeck DaaS Platform

Reliance Jio’s subsidiary, Asteria Aerospace, a drone manufacturer and solution provider in India, has announced the launch of SkyDeck, a new Drone-as-as-Service (DaaS) platform. It is a cloud-based software platform built for delivering a DaaS solution to several industry verticals such as surveillance, security, agriculture, industrial inspections, and more.

What Does SkyDeck Provide to Clients?

SkyDeck offers a unified dashboard to the clients and services for drone fleet management. Customers can schedule and execute drone flights easily via SkyDeck.

Further, things such as data processing, visualisation, and AI-based analysis of aerial data captured using drones is possible through SkyDeck.

The company, in a release, said that SkyDeck takes care of operational transparency and it improves collaboration between stakeholders along with providing secure and centralised management for scaling drone programs across the nation.

For the agriculture sector, SkyDeck offers data and insights which can help the farmers in accurately measuring crop traits, assessing the health of the crop, and optimising agri inputs.

For construction and mining, SkyDeck helps with creating accurate site surveys for monitoring progress and maintaining accurate inventory records using drone-based aerial data. This platform can be used by different companies in different industries.

Telecom companies can use SkyDeck and drones together to digitise and inspect assets for preventive maintenance, recording changes, and identifying threats.

Neel Mehta, Co-Founder and Director of Asteria Aerospace, said the demand for drones has increased across sectors because of the recent liberalisation of regulations related to drone operations and the promotion of DaaS by the government.

Mehta added that Asteria is already among the leading drone manufacturers in the country, and with the launch of SkyDeck, the company is addressing the need of the hour with an integrated drone software, hardware, and operations solution.

SkyDeck is a solution built for companies or corporates who are looking to scale their drone operations. With the government green lighting the growth of the drone sector, more such solutions should arrive in the following months.