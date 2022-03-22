DoT Organises Awareness Webinar on Electromagnetic Exposure from Telecom Towers

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Gujarat License Service Area (LSA) today organised an awareness webinar on “Electromagnetic Exposure from Telecom Towers and Related Public Concerns”. For those unaware, DoT has been running public advocacy programme to make the general public aware of the need for mobile towers and dispel myths regarding the health effects of EMF exposure from mobile towers and the session organised today was a part of the initiative.

More About the Webinar

The webinar was attended by more than 150 participants which included the officials from Gujarat State and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Government Gujarat State police, officials of the various district administration and municipal corporations, faculty telecom and internet service providers, infrastructure providers and faculty & students of many colleges.

Smt Gunjan Dave, Shri DDG, DoT, Gujarat LSA and Shri Ajatshatru Somani, DDG, DoT, Gujarat LSA were the keynote speakers in the webinar. A brief presentation on various aspects of EMF and steps taken by DoT was taken by Shri Ajatshatru Somani, DDG, DoT, Gujarat LSA Moreover, Dr Arun Chougule, Senior Professor & HoD of Radiological Physics, SMS Medical College & Hospitals, Jaipur also talked about various health-related queries and myth about the harmful effect of EMF radiations from mobile towers.

Smt Gunjan Dave stated during her address that with the increase in the numbers of mobile users there is also a need to increase the number of mobile towers to cater seamless mobile connectivity to all. She further added that we have come a long way from the era of evolving GSM technology to the current 4G network scenarios as the majority of the users in the country are enjoying improved telecommunication services. She stated that India has one of the strictest emission standards for mobile towers in the world.

Shri Ajatshatru Somani stated that the norms mandated by the Department of Telecom (DoT) are 1/10th of the norms mandated by international regulatory bodies such as the WHO and the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). He added that ICNIRP guidelines are one of the most reliable in the world and also said that there is no data that can prove the harmful effects of radiation from mobile towers.

Lastly, Dr Arun Chougule shared his perspective and cleared misconceptions associated with mobile tower radiations. He informed that scientific investigation has been going on for a while, however, no link between mobile tower radiation and human health has been discovered as of now. He also stated that following investigations, the WHO has concluded that there is no risk to human health from mobile tower radiation.