Airtel Offers These Data Add-Ons Under Rs 150

4G data vouchers are the add-on data packs that telcos provide to their users at an additional cost which can be used when the daily data runs out. India’s one of the leading telco Bharti Airtel has been offering a few data vouchers to its subscribers and some of these come with added benefits as well. Mentioned below are all the data-add on packs offered by Airtel that costs less than Rs 150 and are very affordable.

4G Data Vouchers – In-Depth Details

The first data voucher offered by Airtel is the Rs 58 plan. For Rs 58, Airtel users can get a total of 3GB of internet data. The validity period of this plan is the same as the other existing pack in use by the user. This means that the plan is available for Active Bundle and Smart Pack users. It is to be noted that after the completion of 3GB of data, users will be charged 50p per MB for any further usage.

The next 4G data voucher in the list from Airtel comes at a price of Rs 98. The plan offers a total of 5GB of high-speed data at the mentioned price tag. As it is a data voucher, the validity of the plan is also the same as the existing active plan. In addition to this, Rs 98 data voucher comes with access to Wynk Music Premium and Users will be charged 50p/MB post-consumption of 5GB of data.

The next plan on the list is Rs 108 4G data voucher. The plan at the cost of Rs 108 offers 6GB of internet data that has the same validity as the existing plan availed by the user. In addition to this, users can also enjoy the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for a period of 30 days with the pack. Also, after the completion of 6GB of data, users will be charged 50p per MB for any further usage.

By paying an additional Rs 10 to the above plan which is Rs 118 users can get a 4G data voucher that offers double the data as compared to the above plan. At the price tag of Rs 118, Airtel offers 12GB of internet data that has the same validity as the existing plan availed by the user. However, this plan doesn’t offer any added benefits as above two. Users will be charged 50p/MB post-consumption of 12GB of data.

The last on the list is Rs 148 4G data voucher offered by the telco. At Rs 148, Airtel users can get a total of 15GB of internet data. The validity period of this plan is the same as the other existing pack in use by the user. After the completion of 3GB of data, users will be charged 50p per MB for any further usage. Additionally, the plan offers Airtel Xstream access which allows 30-day access to any of the Xstream channels on the Airtel Xstream App.