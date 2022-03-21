Vivo X Note Specifications and Design Revealed by Vivo Mall

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is preparing for the launch of its Vivo X Note smartphone. The device will be launched in China and will be the company’s latest addition to the X series. The device could be the next flagship from Vivo, however, the exact launch date for the device is not available. Now in a new development, ahead of the rumoured launch in April, Vivo Mall has leaked the design and specifications of its upcoming smartphone.

Specification and Design Details for Vivo X Note

The company has accidentally leaked the design and specification details of the Vivo X Note smartphone and according to the leaked images, the device will have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display. Moreover, the phone will come with a curved display at the front. On the backside of the smartphone is a rectangular camera island that houses a circular camera module.

Even though the camera details are not known as of now it has been confirmed that the smartphone will feature a Samsung S5KGN1 camera sensor, which has a 50MP resolution. The listing of the Vivo X Not has also confirmed that the phone has a curved screen with thin bezels at the top and bottom. The device is going to arrive with a 7-inch display with a 2K resolution.

This information falls in line with a previous report which suggests that the upcoming Vivo X Note might come with a huge 7-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as the design is considered, Vivo X Note is expected to have slightly curved edges with a centrally placed punch-hole housing for the front camera.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chipset. The processor on the device will be paired with Adreno GPU. No intel is available on the storage options of the device, but it is expected that the smartphone could have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Vivo X Note will feature a quadruple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary sensor. The secondary cameras will include a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera along with a 12MP Sony IMX663 lens and an 8MP snapper with 5x zoom. No details are available for the front camera of the smartphone. Vivo X Note is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.