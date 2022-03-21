OneWeb Partners With SpaceX to Resume Satellites Launches

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

OneWeb is expected to start offering satellite broadband services in many countries in 2022 which includes India.

Highlights

  • OneWeb and SpaceX have entered into a partnership.
  • The launch of new satellites from both the companies is expected to take place in 2022 itself.
  • OneWeb plans to offer low latency, high-speed satellite broadband services to people across the globe.

OneWeb

Bharti Owned OneWeb has entered into an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to resume satellite launches. The first launch that both the companies will do together is anticipated to take place in 2022 itself. At present, OneWeb’s total satellite constellation stands at 428 satellites, meaning 66% of the planned fleet.

OneWeb plans to offer low latency, high-speed satellite broadband services to people across the globe.

OneWeb CEO Thanks SpaceX

Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWeb, thanked SpaceX in a note and said that the company is on track to finish building the complete fleet of satellites and deliver robust, secure, and fast connectivity to people around the globe.

OneWeb is expected to start offering satellite broadband services in many countries in 2022, including India.

