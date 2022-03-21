WhatsApp Plans to Release a Multi-Device Update Very Soon

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp is soon going to announce a new multi-device update which will bring fixes and enhancement to the application. WhatsApp is known for bringing regular updates on the platform to provide users with a seamless experience. The new multi-device update will improve the application that permits secondary mobile devices to access WhatsApp accounts. Let’s take a closer look.

The New Update

The news comes in from known publication WABetaInfo which suggests that the new multi-device update for WhatsApp Web and Desktop will bring a few general fixes for the application. WhatsApp via this update wants to give users an improved user interface. It is to be noted that WhatsApp had earlier launched this update under beta testing about eight months ago.

A post from WABetaInfo states that In November 2021, WhatsApp rolled out some improvements for multi-devices. For example, people don’t receive chat notifications when the security code changes after an update of the device list and other improvements to increase compatibility with Portal. Although post this update, multiple users were not able to opt-out of the beta anymore since multi-device is considered more stable.

Moreover, the website mentions that WhatsApp is aware of the fact that some features are missing, like the ability to generate link previews, broadcast lists, missing chat with your own phone number, and more and is planning to bring the required improvements in the next updates. WhatsApp is also expected to bring out improvements and changes including the above-mentioned multi-device for Android users in April this year.

In related news, WhatsApp recently introduced new features that will improve the security on WhatsApp Web. One of the new features is called Code Verify which will act as an additional layer of security. Code Verify has been launched to change the existing situation as it will bring more security on the WhatsApp Web. For those wondering about Code Verify, it’s a web extension that works with all browsers including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Firefox. Once added to the browser, it verifies the code that the browser gets from WhatsApp Web. The extension automatically gets pinned to the Firefox and Edge browser, however, it needs to be manually pinned on Google Chrome.