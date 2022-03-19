Oppo K10 Details Revealed, Camera and Battery Specs Look Fantastic

Oppo is soon going to launch the Oppo K10 in the Indian market. It will be an affordable 4G smartphone made for the masses and is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000. The company had earlier revealed some specs about the device via the microsite on Flipkart. Now, other specs are also out for the smartphone. Let’s take a look at what you will get with the Oppo K10 which is scheduled to launch on March 23, 2022.

Oppo K10 Specifications Revealed

Oppo’s website has also revealed that the smartphone will arrive in two different colours in Black and Blue with a glossy and matte finish. It will be powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and come with support for expandable RAM.

In the camera department, users will get a 50MP AI Triple-camera setup at the rear and a 16MP AI Selfie camera sensor at the front. AI camera feature from Oppo that now also comes in the OnePlus devices does help in recognising the scenery better and taking better pictures.

Now, 91Mobiles has revealed the battery specifications of the device. According to a publication’s report, the Oppo K10 will be packing a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The device will further run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Yogesh, a popular tipster revealed that Oppo K10 will come with a 6.5-inch FHD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. These specifications look really good if the device is priced in the budget segment. With the Oppo K10, Oppo is targeting customers looking for an affordable 4G smartphone.

As mentioned above, the device might be priced under Rs 20,000. The launch event on March 23 is not far now and the exact price of the device will only be revealed then. Oppo is also offering a discount voucher to customers on its website for the device. Make sure to check it out if you plan to purchase this smartphone.