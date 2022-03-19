Boat Airdopes 411 ANC is Arriving Soon with 17.5 Hours Playback, ANC, Touch Controls and More

The Indian consumer electronics brand Boat has listed a new pair of truly wireless earbuds on the e-commerce platform Flipkart called Airdopes 411 ANC. The hearable is yet to be launched and it can be seen on the company’s official website as well. The device will be available in three colour options and comes with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), touch controls and long battery life. Let’s take a look at the specifications, features and price details of the new Airdopes 411 ANC.

Airdopes 411 ANC Specifications

Airdopes 411 ANC comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB that can suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies, adapt to and correct errors. In addition to this, the truly wireless earbuds also offer an ambient mode feature that will allow the user to be aware of their surroundings. The newly launched earbuds also come with a dual-microphone system on each bud. Moreover, the ENx technology on the device allows for a very smooth calling experience.

Airdopes 411 ANC come with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connection and a 10-meter wireless range. The device is powered by 10mm drivers that offer an immersive sound experience and the bass is tuned for a thumping listening experience. As far as the controls are considered, Airdopes 411 ANC features touch gesture volume controls allowing users to have easy access to volume controls without tending to their smartphones. Volume can be changed by a simple tap on either of the two buds.

The device offers an impressive battery life of 17.5 hours on a single charge. When Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is turned on, the earbuds offer 4.5 hours playback and up to 5.5 hours when ANC is turned off. The case can offer up to 12.5 hours of playback time as well. Furthermore, users can get 60 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charge. The device supports connectivity via a USB Type-C port. The earbuds also have Google Assistant & Siri support and an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Price Details

The Boat Airdopes 411 ANC is currently listed for a retail price of Rs 4,990 on both the official website and Flipkart. However, it is available for an introductory offer price of Rs 1,999. The device will be available in Black Strom, Blue Thunder, and Grey Hurricane colour options.