Boult Introduces AirBass Z1 Truly Wireless Earbuds in India at Rs 1,499

India based audio accessories manufacturer Boult Audio has launched its latest pair of truly wireless earphones in India. The latest earphone is labelled as AirBass Z1 and is a sequel product offered by the company. The newly launched audio device comes with a bunch of features such as auto-pairing, dual microphones for calling, voice assistants and more. Mentioned are the price and specification details of the new truly wireless AirBass Z1 earphones.

Specification Details of AirBass Z1

The newly launched AirBass Z1 are lightweight earbuds that comes with a very compact case making them easy to carry and comfortable to use. The earphones have a stem and in-ear design and are truly wireless. The device is equipped with 10mm drivers that offer rich bass and good vocal clarity. The latest device from Boult features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and comes with an auto-pairing feature. The earbuds automatically pair with the smartphone as soon as it is taken out of the case.

AirBass Z1 also come with touch controls that allow users to control the music playback as well as voice calls. The device also features support for Google Voice Assistant and Siri Voice Assistant also controllable via the touch function. The latest wearable offers up to 6 hours of playtime with a single charge and the total playback time offered including the case is 24 hours. With just 15 minutes of charge, users can get up to 100 minutes of playback. The device features a fast-charge technology via USB Type-C Port. AirBass Z1 also comes with a Pro+ calling feature as it is equipped with dual mics to provide amazing voice clarity on voice calls. The device also has an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched AirBass Z1 has been launched in India at an introductory offer of Rs 1,499. However, the retail price of the device is Rs 1,999. The device can be purchased via the company’s official website as well as the Amazon India website. The audio device also comes with a 12-month warranty and is available in Olive Green and Grey colour options.