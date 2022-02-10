BSNL Prepaid Plans for Budget Users

While the telecom sector is dominated by the three private players, the state-owned telco BSNL provides prepaid plans with good data benefits and at a cost remarkably lower than the others. The private telcos also recently hiked their tariff plans and with the majority of the population in India looking for affordable options, prepaid plans from BSNL might be the way to go. If you’re looking for budget prepaid plans with good data benefits, here’s what BSNL has to offer.

Budget Prepaid Plans from BSNL



STV_118 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 118 and offers 0.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls for a validity period of 26 days. STV_147 pack from the telco, on the other hand, provides a total of 10GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and access to BSNL tunes for a validity period of 30 days at Rs 147.

BSNL also offers an STV_185 plan that provides unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS as well as 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days at Rs 185. The plan also offers access to BSNL Tunes. Voice_187 pack from the telco, however, provides unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days as well but offers 2GB data per day for Rs 187.

The state-owned telco also provides budget prepaid plans with OTT benefits. STV_247 plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 247 ad offers unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 30 days. The plan also offers a total of 50GB of data and comes with access to BSNL Tunes and EROS now entertainment services. STV_298 on the other hand offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 56 days for Rs 298. The plan also offers 1GB of data per day and comes with access to EROS now entertainment services for 56 days as well.

Furthermore, BSNL also offers only data prepaid packs as well. Data_WFH_151 pack from the telco offers 40GB of total data for 28 days and comes with access to Zing at a price tag of Rs 151. STV_198 from the company offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 50 days at Rs 198. Lastly, BSNL offers a Data_WFH_251 pack that offers 70GB of total data for 28 days at a price tag of Rs 251 and comes with access to Zing.