Eros Now Teams Up With BSNL to Provide Premium Content to Subscribers

Highlights BSNL Subscribers will enjoy premium content available on Eros Now

BSNL has launched three special prepaid recharge plans which are bundled with Eros Now Subscription

The state-owned telco has increased the validity of prepaid accounts until April 20, 2020

Eros Now has teamed up with state-owned telco BSNL to increase its business reach in tier 2 and 3 cities. The collaboration has been specially done with the motive to increase entertainment on-demand consumption. Under the partnership, BSNL will offer three-pack special subscription which will provide Eros Now content to customers. To ensure every subscriber enjoy the online content, BSNL and Eros Now have priced the exclusive vouchers affordably and conveniently. BSNL has teamed up with Eros Now to intrigue the interest of its existing customers by offering them a wide variety of premium content available on Eros Now.

BSNL Eros Now Plan Details

BSNL has launched three-pack special prepaid recharge which will offer Eros Now Content to its subscribers. If the subscribers opt for the prepaid recharge of Rs 98, they will get Eros Now subscription for 24 days alongside other benefits. Also, if the subscribers opt for prepaid recharge of Rs 298 or Rs 1,999 they will get be able to enjoy the premium content of Eros Now for 54 days and 60 days respectively. The subscription vouchers rolled out by BSNL will help Eros Now to get attraction from different cities. BSNL’s Rs 1,999 plan is an annual one, however, the Eros Now subscription will be valid for just 60 days.

“Entertainment has been one of the key drivers to attain greater reach in the telecommunication industry in recent times, the trend will only grow in the years to come. We at BSNL always strive to provide customers with unparalleled services at an affordable price. The three-pack subscription vouchers offering Eros Now content allows the audience to explore the best of online video streaming service and its huge content library of entertainment,” said BSNL Director (CM) Sushil Kumar Mishra.

Mobile Users Ready to Pay for Premium Media Service

As per a report of Ovum-Amdocs, nearly 50% of mobile users opt for the premium services offered by the telecom operators if it is available for free or at a discounted price. This opens the doors for telecom operators and OTT platforms to attract new customers by offering a bundle of services and offers which would cater to the need of mobile users entertainment and work purpose.

BSNL Extends Validity of Prepaid Plans

In other news, BSNL has extended the account validity of its prepaid subscribers till April 20, 2020. Not only this, but BSNL is also offering Rs 10 talk time credit at no extra cost to the users. The move made by the carrier to aid the subscribers during the lockdown period. Also, Subscribers belonging to the lower-income group will be able to connect with their loved and closest ones at the time of the precautionary lockdown period, even if their account balance is zero.