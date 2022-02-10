OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India launch confirmed

The much-awaited device OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G now has an official launch date. There have been multiple rumours in the past hinting towards a February 11 launch date for the smartphone. But now the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for the device via its Indian website. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be released by the company on February 17 in India as a part of what the brand is calling a ‘OnePlus Double Feature’ event where it will also launch the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge Smart TVs.

Design Details of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus has also released a small teaser video on its website which gives intel on the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. At the front, the device features a punch-hole to house the camera around which the screen is built. On the back of the device, a rectangular camera module is visible housing a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The camera module design is a bit different from what the leaked renders suggest. Volume keys are available on the left side of the handset and the power button is on the right.

Specification Details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The listing of the device on the company’s official website has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will arrive with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology which is capable of charging up to one day’s power in just 15 minutes. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also visible on the handset. The company hasn’t revealed any more specification details as of now but is expected to do it soon. The charging technology falls in line with the device’s listing at the TUV certification site last week which also suggested a 4,500mAh battery backup.

The smartphone was also spotted at Geekbench last week, according to which, the Nord CE 2 5G will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. It was expected that the handset could operate on Android 12 OS, however, the Geekbench listing suggests otherwise, as the model was spotted running on Android 11 OS. It is also possible that the brand may feature the in-house OxygenOS 12 on the smartphone.

Earlier reports have provided other specification details of the device as well. It is speculated that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come with a punch-hole screen of 6.43 inches. The device will be equipped with an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There have been reports, which suggest that the device might be available in 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256Gb internal storage combination options.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G might come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP selfie shooter.