Inbase Launched Three New Affordable TWS Earbuds Starting From Just Rs 999

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

The newly launched Inbase Buds Mini Pro are compact TWS earbuds that feature 10mm drivers and offer balanced treble and bass. The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and have a working range of up to 10 metres. Users can get a playback time of up to 5 hours with a single charge which can be further extended up to 35 hours through the charging case. The total standby time offered by the earbuds is 480 hours.

Highlights

  • Inbase Buds Mini Pro are compact TWS earbuds that feature 10mm drivers and offer balanced treble and bass.
  • Inbase Free Buds Active has been launched for a price of Rs 1,499.
  • Inbase Free Buds 3 Pro has been launched at a price tag of Rs 1,499 and is available in black and white colour options.

Follow Us

Inbase TWS Earbuds

The Indian smartphone accessories manufacturer Inbase has just launched three new TWS earbuds in India. The newly launched earbuds are the budget offerings from the company. The three launched truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are – the Inbase Buds Mini Pro, the Free Buds Active, and the Free Buds 3 Pro. Mentioned below are the specifications and pricing details of the newly launched earbuds from the company.

Inbase Buds Mini Pro Specs and Pricing

The newly launched Inbase Buds Mini Pro are compact TWS earbuds that feature 10mm drivers and offer balanced treble and bass. The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and have a working range of up to 10 metres. Users can get a playback time of up to 5 hours with a single charge which can be further extended up to 35 hours through the charging case. The total standby time offered by the earbuds is 480 hours.

The device also features smart touch for seamless playback controls as well as voice call controls. The earbuds support USB Type-C fast charging and are rated IPX5 for dust and water resistance. Inbase Buds Mini Pro has been launched at a price tag of just Rs 999 and is available in two distinct colour options – Black and White. The device can be purchased via the company’s official website or retail stores across the country.

Inbase Free Buds Active Specs and Pricing

The latest Inbase Free Buds Active come with a balanced sound profile with deep bass and offers low latency mode making it suitable for gaming. The case of the earbuds features LED lights which enhances the aesthetic of what could be considered an unconventional design. The wearables are equipped with 10mm drivers and are super lightweight. Free Buds Active also offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has a working range of up to 10 metres.

Users can get a playback time of up to 4 hours with a single charge which can be further extended up to 20 hours through the charging case. The earbuds also feature smart touch that can be used to activate voice assistants on smartphones as well along with the playback controls. The earbuds are also rated IPX5 for dust and water resistance. Inbase Free Buds Active has been launched for a price of Rs 1,499 and can be purchased via the company’s official website or retail stores across the country.

Inbase Free Buds 3 Pro Specs and Pricing

The new Inbase Free Buds 3 Pro come equipped with a 10mm driver as well and offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a transmission range of 10 metres. The earbuds offer passive noise isolation allowing for an immersive audio experience even when outdoors. Users can get a playback time of up to 4 hours with a single charge which can be further extended up to 20 hours through the charging case. The device also supports voice assistants and is rated IPX5 for dust and water resistance. Inbase Free Buds 3 Pro has been launched at a price tag of Rs 1,499 and is available in black and white colour options.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Inbase Launched Three New Affordable TWS Earbuds Starting From Just Rs 999

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments