Dish TV Owned OTT Platform WATCHO Crosses 45 million Subscribers on the Platform

Dish TV’s own OTT platform WATCHO has crossed another milestone in a very short span of time since its launch. The streaming service was launched by the company back in 2019 and it has now crossed the landmark of 45 million total user base in India. WATCHO has become India’s one of the fastest-growing OTT platform that offers a plethora of short-format content across genres and caters to the needs of viewers across the spectrum. The streaming platform offers live TV offerings, new-age original content for those who are looking for variety, and user-generated videos on SWAG for exhibiting talent. It was only in April of 2021 when the platform crossed 25 million milestones and its progress since then has been remarkable.

The Growth of the Streaming Service Platform

The Executive Director & Group CEO of Dish TV India Ltd, Mr Anil Dua said in a statement that the company is thrilled to have crossed the 45 million subscribers on the platform. He said that the company aimed of providing on-demand quality content with the launch of WATCHO to supplement the DTH user viewing experience. He added that WATCHO is also fast emerging as the preferred platform for users to showcase their talent and the company will strive to make it strengthen and enhance the user experience on the platform.

WATCHO offers user-generated content platform ‘WATCHO Swag’ which provides a platform for emerging talent pool across the country to showcase their content. In order to inspire emerging creators even further, WATCHO also recently collaborated with Asia’s largest content festival – India Film Project (IFP) for its 11th season and became the exclusive platform for participants to showcase their work.

WATCHO owned by India’s leading direct-to-home company offers multiple original shows including web series like Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur, Papa Ka Scooter, Aghaat, Cheaters – The Vacation, Sarhad, Mystery Dad, JaalSaazi, Dark Destinations, and more. WATCHO presently provides over 35 plus original shows, 300 plus exclusive plays, and 100 plus live channels in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu and can be enjoyed across various screens such as Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick as well as directly through its website.