Samsung is Doing What Android Users Have Always Wanted

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that the company will be offering four years of Android OS updates on many of its devices including the flagship smartphones of 2021 and 2022. This comes in as great news for the users of the Galaxy S21 series. The company yesterday at the Galaxy Unpacked event also revealed the Samsung Galaxy S22 series consisting of the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra which will also be eligible for the four generations of the Android OS update.

The Devices from Samsung to Receive the Update

This latest announcement means that the users of the recently launched tablets and smartphones can expect updates on their devices at least until 2026. Samsung also announced that the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will also receive five years of security patches along with the four years of the software update.

The company in a statement said that Samsung will scale this effort of introducing four years of software update across its product line-up to ensure that users are fully supported across their Galaxy ecosystem. The company has released a list of a total of 12 devices that will be eligible for four years of the software update. These devices include the latest Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra along with Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The company informed that the availability of the Android OS update and its features might differ from device to device based on the model or the region. Samsung stated that now millions of Galaxy users can take advantage of the latest security, productivity and other exciting new features, for longer. In comparison, Google only offers three years of Android updates with its Google Pixel series. However, the South Korean tech giant still lags behind Apple which is offering software updates on devices that are now more than six years old. Samsung had announced in 2021 that the company will be working towards providing four years of software updates on as many as 43 Galaxy devices, which includes 31 phones and 12 tablets.