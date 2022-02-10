iQOO 9 Series India Launch Officially Confirmed by the Company

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer backed by Vivo, iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its iQOO 9 series of smartphones in India. The three phones that will form the iQOO 9 series lineup in India are – iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 SE. The iQOO 9 series has already been launched in China. There have already been multiple rumours surrounding the devices in the lineup and last week it was reported that the devices might launch through the Amazon India website. Now in a new development, the company has officially confirmed the launch of the series in India.

iQOO India took in its Twitter handle on Thursday to announce the official arrival of the iQOO 9 series in India. However, the company hasn’t provided any official launch date for the lineup. Previous reports have suggested that the iQOO 9 series may be launched in the month of February and with the company starting to release teasers, the launch may very well be on the horizon. The flagship iQOO 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and the iQOO is all set to become one of the first manufacturers to launch the 4nm based chipset in India.

Specifications of the iQOO 9 Series

iQOO 9 in India is expected to arrive with a 6.56-inch AMOLED 10-bit display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone would carry a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. As far as the camera module of the device is considered, it is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 13MP camera with a 50mm focal length.

On the other hand, the iQOO 9 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is expected to have 8GB of RAM with 256GB of onboard storage and could also have a variant with 12GB RAM and 256Gb internal storage. iQOO 9 Pro will come with a triple camera set-up with 50MP of a primary sensor, a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, iQOO Pro could feature a 16MP shooter.

iQOO 9 SE is speculated to feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and will have a 48MP triple camera setup on the back. iQOO 9 SE could be a mid-premium category smartphone priced somewhere between Rs 30,000- Rs 35,000.