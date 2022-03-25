Samsung has just launched two new mid-range smartphones in India as a part of its A-series lineup. The two smartphones that are launched are called Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Samsung Galaxy A23 4G. Both smartphones have been launched under the Rs 20,000 price mark with quad-camera setups. Galaxy A13 4G comes in three storage options whereas Galaxy A23 4G has been launched with two storage configurations. Let’s take a closer look at the specification and price details of the Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 4G.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 4G Specifications

Both of the newly launched smartphones come with a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch with an exact resolution of 1080x2408pixels. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset whereas the Galaxy A23 4G features a Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. The processor Galaxy A13 4G is paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage. Galaxy A23 4G features 6GB and 8GB RAM options along with 128GB of internal storage.

As far as the camera modules are considered, both of the smartphones from Samsung feature a quad-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens along with a 5MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP snappers for depth and macro shots. The 50MP primary sensor on Galaxy A23 4G also provides OIS support. Both A-series devices also feature an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

Galaxy A13 4G, as well as Galaxy A23 4G, are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charge support. Although the company has bundled a 15W fast charger in the box. For the security part, both devices come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphones run on Android 12 out of the box and have OneUI 4.1 on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and Galaxy A23 4G Price

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G has been priced at Rs 14,999 for its 4GB + 64GB options whereas the 4GB + 128GB model comes at Rs 15,999. The high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 17,499.

Galaxy A23 4G on the other hand has been priced at Rs 19,499 for its base 6GB + 128GB variant whereas the high-end 8GB + 128GB model of the device comes at Rs 20,999. Both the smartphones are available in Black, Blue, Peach, and White colour options.