OnePlus Officially Reveals the Design and Look For OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has officially revealed the design for its much talked about upcoming handset OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. OnePlus is hosting a launch event on April 30 where it is expected that the brand will be unveiling a bunch of devices including the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus 10R. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes as a watered-down version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 that was launched earlier this year. Now the brand has taken over its Twitter account to share the official design of the smartphone.

The image shared by the company on its social media handle reveals the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G handset. There is a triple rear camera setup placed inside a rectangular camera module on the panel. There are two larger cutouts for the camera along with a third tiny circle and an LED flash. The teaser image also confirms that the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

The device can be seen in the Blue colour option which according to a recent Amazon listing will be called “Blue Tide.” The design of the smartphone has a striking resemblance to Oppo K10 and Realme 9 Pro+, however, unlike Realme 9 Pro+ it comes with a smooth back instead of a glossy panel.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specs

The specification details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite surfaced recently over the web, according to which, the handset will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The speculations suggest that the handset could feature an LCD display which would make it the first device in the Nord series to feature an LCD display in India, however, it is yet not confirmed.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support. The device is expected to arrive with two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage. The handset might be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.