Airtel Offers These Noteworthy Prepaid Plans Under Rs 400

India’s one of the fastest-growing telecom operators Airtel offers a variety of prepaid plans for its users. It has something to offer for everyone and for those who are looking for plans under budget which offer adequate data, Airtel provides multiple options. Mentioned below are the light data noteworthy prepaid plans offered by Airtel with short-term validity that costs less than Rs 400 along with the plan details.

Prepaid Plans from Airtel

The first plan on the list is a prepaid plan that costs Rs 155. For Rs 155, the telco offers a total of 1GB data along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS for a validity period of 24 days. In a similar way, Airtel also offers a prepaid plan that gives 2GB data for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 179 along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS.

Airtel provides multiple 1GB daily data packs with short-term validity under Rs 400 for its users as well. First on the list is a plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 24 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The last plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB/ day for a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Moving on, Airtel also offers a few other plans that cost less than Rs 400. The telco provides a 1.5GB/day data plan along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 299. Airtel also offers a 2GB/day prepaid plan under Rs 400 as well. The telco provides a 2GB/day data plan along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 359.

All the plans mentioned above come with additional benefits that include a free trial to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video, access to Wynk Music and more.