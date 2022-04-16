Realme Pad Mini Could Arrive in India Soon as it Gets Spotted on Realme India Website

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Realme made its debut in the tablet market with Realme Pad last year. The budget tablet from the brand was launched for under Rs 20,000 and came in multiple connectivities, and storage options. Following the launch of the original tablet, Realme expanded its tablet portfolio by introducing the Realme Pad Mini which was a lite version of the original. Now according to a new report, the Realme Pad Mini is soon arriving in India. Let’s find out.

The popular publication MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu has revealed some intel on the arrival of Realme Pad Mini in India. The publication has apparently spotted a listing of the tablet on the company’s India website. According to the report, the spare parts page on the brand’s website shows an option for Pad Mini. Furthermore, both the Wi-Fi and LTE versions of the device will launch in India. Since it’s a watered-down version of the original Realme Pad, the upcoming tablet could cost even less than the original.

Realme Pad Mini Specs

According to the reports, the Realme Pad Mini might arrive with an 8.7-inch display. The Realme Pad Mini is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As far as camera specifications are considered, the device features an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP selfie snapper at the front. The tablet is expected to feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

An earlier Geekbench listing of the Realme Pad Mini tablet also suggested that the device will come featuring a Unisoc processor that includes six CPU cores running at 1.82 GHz and the other two CPU cores operating at 1.95 GHz. The processor is also expected to be paired with Mali-G57 GPU. The rumoured Realme Pad Mini could come with an 8MP rear camera with f/1.78 aperture and 27.9mm focal length. The device is also said to feature a 5MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens that has a 27.7mm focal length.

Since Realme Pad had a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage we can expect an even cheaper price tag for the Realme Pad Mini.