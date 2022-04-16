TSMC 3nm Processors to Go into Mass Production in Second Half of 2022, Apple Might be the First to Feature

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC which is responsible for Apple’s Silicon and MediaTek’s Dimensity series chipsets in 2022 has made an announcement according to which the chipset supplier will very soon begin the mass production of its next 3nm processors from the second half of 2022 (H2 2022) onwards. According to a report the intel was provided by the CEO of the company. Let’s find out more about the company’s upcoming processor.

TSMC’s Latest Technology

According to a report from Digitimes, the CEO of TSMC, Mr CC Wei in a press briefing on Saturday announced that the company will be starting the mass production of its processors based on the 3nm node process(N3) in the second half of this year as planned, and its 2-nanometer process semiconductors are expected to go into mass production in 2025.

Mr Wei further added that with the introduction of TSMC’s N3 process, the company is quite assured that the new node will be able to meet up with consumer requests and demands by providing higher power efficiency and support for higher computing performance than its predecessors. He informed that the company has already been receiving positive responses and engagements for its N3 technology. TSMC is looking forward to more new tape-outs for N3 for the first year as compared with N5(5nm) and N7(7nm).

Moreover, based on the intel provided by some sources from the industry as soon as N3 goes into mass production, 30,000 and 35,000 N3 chip wafers are expected to be manufactured monthly from TSMC to its clients. Since the processors are all set to go into mass production, we can expect devices to feature the TSMC’s latest N3 process chipsets as early as the second half of 2022.

The report further suggests that Apple might actually be the first manufacturer to feature the latest technology from TSMC. Notably, Apple is planning to launch a new iPad this year equipped with Apple Silicon that will be built on TSMC’s N3 process and might arrive in the latter half of 2022. Although, the N3 process from TSMC might not witness an extensive adoption in 2022 itself as the brand is most likely going to boost the production of its N3 wafers in 2023 instead.