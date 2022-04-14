Vivo X80 Series Could Arrive with Dimensity 9000 Chipsets and In-House Built Image Chip

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is planning to launch the Vivo X80 series which will consist of Vivo X80, X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ smartphones. The device will be very soon launched in China and just days ahead of the launch, new specification details about the series have surfaced. As per the information provided by a tipster Vivo X80 series could come with a MediaTek processor. A new image chip has also been spotted. Let’s find out more.

New Information on Vivo X80 Series

According to the known tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Vivo X80 series will feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processors which is the latest offering from the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer. Notably, a recent spotting at Geekbench suggested that Vivo X80 Pro is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Hence, it is quite unclear if the Pro model will be the only handset to arrive with the Qualcomm chipset.

However, the image shared by the tipster on Weibo shows the device running on Dimensity 9000 SoC alongside a custom-made image processing chip as well. This image chip has been apparently developed in house and is a flagship-grade custom image chip that will enhance the photography experience on the upcoming smartphones.

Vivo X80 Series Specs

Reports suggest that both Pro and Pro+ will have 6.78” AMOLED displays. The report suggests that the Vivo X80 Pro+ will use a QHD+ LTPO 2 panel, while the regular Pro will offer an FHD+ resolution. A previous report has also provided intel on the camera details of the devices.

Vivo X80 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, and a 12MP sensor with 2X optical zoom. Vivo X80 Pro might arrive with a quad-camera setup headlined by a combination of 50MP + 50MP sensors along with a 12MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ model is rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup as well with 50MP + 48MP sensors along with a 50MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP sensor with 5x optical zoom as well. The Pro+ model will also feature a 50MP front camera whereas Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are expected to sport a 44MP front camera. Furthermore, both Pro and Pro+ devices could be backed by a 4700mAh battery.